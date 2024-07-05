Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South MP, Samuel Atta Akyea has criticised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over claims that President Akufo-Addo is packing the Supreme Court with NPP-inclined judges.

The legal practitioner said these accusations are baseless, noting that the new judges are only replacing colleagues due for retirement.

The NDC, on Thursday, July 4, asserted that President Akufo-Addo and the Chief Justice are colluding to shield current government officials from accountability after their term ends.

This was in reaction to the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo’s recommendation for five judges to be appointed to the Apex Court.

The opposition party further claimed that, the Judicial Council unanimously resisted efforts to elevate five judges to the Supreme Court, only to be overridden by the Chief Justice and President covertly.

But in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, Mr Atta Akyea said there seems to be a deliberate attempt by the NDC to politicise and bastardise the judiciary.

Such a posture he stated does not augur well for governance and democracy and questioned what the NPP will gain from going such tangent.

“I sometimes get frustrated by the NDC’s act. Some of the judges are due for retirement and exiting so there shouldn’t be a vacuum. But for what advantage will we pack the court? You can pack the court and be disadvantaged because they will not always rule in your favour. It is not always the appointee sides with the appointer.

“This is for want of proper direction and raw dirty propaganda. If you do a proper data checks, only a few political cases go to the Supreme Court; except if it is for interpretations,” he stated.

