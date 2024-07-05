Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has dismissed allegations by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that President Akufo-Addo is stacking the Supreme Court with judges sympathetic to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to the AG, these accusations lack merit, noting that nominations were made at the Chief Justice’s request based on operational requirements.

The NDC, on Thursday, July 4, asserted that President Akufo-Addo and the Chief Justice are colluding to shield current government officials from accountability after their term ends.

The opposition party further claimed that the Judicial Council unanimously resisted efforts to elevate five judges to the Supreme Court, only to be overridden by the Chief Justice and President in a covert manner.

In response to these allegations, Fifi Kwetey, NDC’s General Secretary, expressed concern that the nomination of five new judges to the apex court appears unjust and should be contested.

However, Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame refuted these assertions in an interview on the sidelines of the United States Independence Day Event at the Embassy Garden in Accra.

“What I am aware of is the request from the CJ, and there is no malice in that. The Judiciary is no doubt better placed to provide ample justification for an enhanced Supreme Court, but again it is worthy to note that the Supreme Court of Ghana is quite unique,” he stated.

ALSO READ: