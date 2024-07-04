The Ghana Education Service (GES) has introduced a self-placement system for 12,720 newly qualified teachers who have completed their degree programs at colleges of education and passed their licensure exams.

Following an invitation from the GES for employment on May 11, 2024, over 20,000 applications were received from qualified teachers.

Of these, 12,720 candidates were successful in the first batch.

These individuals are required to visit the Ghana Education Service portal between July 5 and July 31, 2024, to complete the self-placement exercise.

At a press conference held at the Ghana Education Service headquarters in Accra on Thursday, July 4, the Director-General of GES, Eric Nkansah, explained that the self-placement system aims to address various challenges faced by teachers, including language barriers and financial difficulties.

“The self-posting recruitment model has the benefit of getting newly trained teachers posted to regions where language will not be a barrier. Thus, they can speak the local language wherever they choose, and we know that would create a very effective teaching and learning environment,” he stated.

‘These individuals are required to visit the Ghana Education Service portal between July 5 and July 31, 2024, to complete the self-placement exercise. In addition, the teachers get to select schools that are close to their families and subsequently enjoy economic support.”

“The steps that they need to follow to be able to access the platform and also to select the school of their choice is there once they visit the GES promotion platform, the same they used in their application,” he stated.

