The Traditional Council of Asante Akyem Akutuase in the Ashanti region has summoned and fined the father of a young man whose corpse was manhandled in a viral social media video.

Speaking to Adom News, the chief of the area, Nana Kofi Bediako said the father is expected to bring a sheep and GH₵500 for bringing the corpse to Akutuase instead of his wife’s hometown.

According to him, because the deceased’s mother was not from Akutuase, per tradition and customs, he was not to be buried there.

The father will also purify the stone of the gods called Brosambour with a sheep, a bottle of schnapps and GH₵1,000 during the ‘Awukude3’ on July 17, 2024.

Although the incident happened over five years ago, the person who recorded the video and circulated it, Nana Kofi has also been fined GH₵500.

In addition, he will purify ‘Brosambour’ with a sheep, 2 bottles of schnapps and GH₵1,000.

According to the chief, there could be severe implications for the community, hence the need to perform rituals to purify the town and avert any calamity.

For this reason, Kofi will bring 2 sheep, GH₵5,000 and four bottles of schnapps for all the rituals.

Meanwhile, Nana Kofi Bediako revealed that, the three of the guys who carried the corpse on their shoulders have passed on.

