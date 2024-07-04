World Vision Ghana has officially handed over an office complex, bungalows, and a warehouse as they bid farewell to the Nkwanta South Municipality after 28 years of impactful work.

In 1995, the non-governmental organisation arrived in the Municipality to make interventions in twenty-three communities in the areas of education, health, water and sanitation.

It also looked at savings and how to improve the generality of life for the people.

The various intervention programmes catered for 63,200 vulnerable families in 36 communities.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, the cluster Manager, Ivan Aboagye, expressed gratitude to the communities for their support and partnership throughout the years.

He noted that, the various projects and programs that World Vision Ghana has implemented in Nkwanta South are to improve the lives of children and families in the area.

Mr. Aboagye stressed that, while World Vision Ghana is leaving Nkwanta South Municipality, the organization’s commitment to the well-being of children and families in the country remains unwavering.

He encouraged the communities to continue working together to address the challenges they face and to build a better future for the next generation.

For his part, the Municipal Chief Executive for Nkwanta South, Felix Owusu-Gyimah praised World Vision Ghana for their dedication to improving the lives of the people in the area.

He highlighted the positive impact the organization has had on the communities and expressed appreciation for their support.

He said, the departure of World Vision from Nkwanta South marks the end of an era, but it also signals a new beginning for the Municipality.

Mr. Owusu-Gyimah assured that the infrastructure projects handed over to the Assembly will be protected to continue to benefit residents for years to come.

