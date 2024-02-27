Parents have been advised to stop choosing career paths for their children, as this makes the children abandon their innate potential.

The Manager of Kete-Krachi Cluster, Ivan Aboagye, said education is about empowering children to dream, to aspire, and to realize their full potential.

According to him, World Vision Ghana has discovered that young people end up getting frustrated in life therefore, it is better to guide children into doing things that will make them happy in life.

The Cluster Manager believes just because a particular career runs in a family doesn’t mean that every child should follow that path.

Instead, he urged parents to identify their childrens interests and talents and support them in developing those areas.

Speaking at a Career Day and Reading Festival for primary schools in the Kuakua community in the Krachi West municipality, the Cluster Manager emphasized the need for parents to instill in children the importance of exploring their interests, discovering their passions, and envisioning their future.

The participating schools were Kpatchu M/A primary school, Twereso M/A basic, Dadekro M/A Gyaesayor, and Kuakua M/A primary with them Building a strong foundation for Children’s Career Awareness”.

He said World Vision recognizes that every child is unique, with their talents, strengths, and aspirations therefore it is a collective responsibility to nurture individual qualities and guide children towards fulfilling and meaningful careers.

The Manager encouraged parents to explore different fields of interest by providing their children with the tools and resources that they will need to succeed.

Also at the program, the Krachi West Municipal Education Directorate, Osei-Bonsu said the essence of the counseling program is to enlighten the school children on what they are expected to know to venture into into certain professions.

He added that, the orientation to be acquainted with the necessary qualities they need to have before venturing into any given profession will also guide them in the subjects they take in school.

The educational HR, who decried scenarios where parents chose career for their children, noted that this is a wrong move, as it forces children to abandon their innate potential.