The Kete-Krachi cluster of World Vision Ghana has donated relief items to the Oti Regional National Disaster Management (NADMO), for onwards distribution to three affected district and Municipalities whose persons have been affected and displaced the recent spillage of Akosombo and Bagre dams.

Over 3,880 residents at Krachi East, Krachi West, Krachi Nchumuru Nkwanta South, and Biakoye districts in the region Oti region have been displaced following recent Akosombo spillage that overflows the Oti river banks, leveling houses and washing away acres of farm lands and other properties.

Adom News visited some of the communities which is still dealing with the devastation of the floods.

Presenting the items to the affected districts and municipalities, the manager for Kete Krachi cluster, Ivan Aboagye, said World Vision Ghana has heard the plight of the people and as humanitarian organisation moved to donate relief items to affected residents and communities.

The items donated included water purifies, 200 mattresses, 1,500 books, water sieving nets, buckets, water containers, sanitary pads, toothpaste and other sanitary products.

Speaking on Adom news, Ivan Aboagye disclosed that, World Vision Ghana has launched and emergency response to support persons displaced by the recent floods.

He used the opportunity to appeal to government to focus attention to victims in Oti Region which is hardest hit.

Receiving the relief items on behalf of the beneficiaries, Oti Regional NADMO Director, Edward Kwaku Kumah, expressed gratitude to World Vision Ghana for coming to their aid.

He again appealed to other organisations to emulate their gesture and come to their aid.

Meanwhile, some of the displaced residents at Worutor in the Krachi West municipality said their houses and farms have been destroyed rendering them homeless.

They appealed to government and individuals for more support.