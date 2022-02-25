World Vision Ghana has donated education items worth GHS 76,000.00 to the people of Appiate in the Prestea Huni-Valley District.

This is to help the affected girls and boys return to school.

Items donated include over 2,000 exercise books, about 500 school bags and school uniforms, and other essentials.

Barely a month ago, about 14 people died, several people sustained various degrees of injuries while a whole community was wiped off after a car carrying explosives collided with a motorbike leading to an explosion in the community.

This disaster has affected conditions of living at Appiate.

Pupils in the area have had their education affected as some have to travel to far distance to access education. Others have been compelled to drop out.

World Vision Ghana, that has children’s wellbeing at heart, has rushed to the aid of children in the affected community.

Technical Programmes Director of Education at World Vision Ghana, Andrew Ofosu-Denkyi, explained that, there is the need to help the pupils go back to school, hence the move to assist them.

“We sympathise with the explosion victims and we as organization that prioritised children welfare cannot sit and see school children staying at home after the disaster so there is the need to quickly come to their aid to help them return to school,” Mr Denkyi added.

“We will also give train community teachers who will take care of such children,” Technical Programmes Director of Education at World Vision Ghana, Andrew Ofosu-Denkyi state.

Mary Vida Coffie, who is the Municipal Education Director, said the support from World Vision Ghana has come at the right time and their promise to give the directorate a facility to support children who want to go to school a relief to the education directorate.