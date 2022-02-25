Popular serial caller, Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, has opened up about his confrontation with Methodist bishop and former Chairperson of the National Peace Council in recent times.

In the confrontation, which was captured on camera, Appiah Stadium was engaging Reverend Professor Emmanuel Asante at a funeral in the Ashanti Region.

Appiah Stadium, who was narrating the incident in an interview on Accra- based Neat FM, said he sought to question Prof Asante on why he seems to have lost his voice under the current leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo despite being an ardent critic of the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama.

He alleged that while he was calm in his approach, the reverend minister, who was incensed by his question, rather got aggressive in his response and ended up threatening his life in the process.

The NDC serial caller, according to his narration, accosted Prof. Asante at the funeral of the late chief of Ofinso in the Ashanti Region.

From the video, Reverend Prof Asante, who seemed unhappy about Appiah Stadium’s confrontation, is seen walking away in a furious manner while making various hand gestures at his accuser.

Appiah Stadium on the other hand is heard calling the reverend minister a hypocrite.

“God will punish those who are saying I didn’t approach him right, you don’t speak truth, you don’t like the truth. If John Mahama was your family member, you’ll realize he was not conceived in three months,” he said.