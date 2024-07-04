Accra is the 7th most expensive city to live in Africa, according to Numbeo, one of the world’s foremost data and research platforms.

The capital city of Ghana had an index of 32 out of 100.

The Numbeo index utilised variables such as the rent index, grocery index, restaurant index, cost of living plus rent index, and local purchasing power.

With severe economic challenges, South Africa saw four cities ranked among the top 10 most expensive cities in Africa.

Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Cape Town were ranked 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Lagos which is the biggest city in Africa came 4th followed by Durban in South Africa (5th) and Casablanca, Morrocco (6th).

Currency fluctuations, inflation, subsidy removals on essential commodities like fuel, and increased taxes fuel the rising cost of living in many African cities.

Therefore, basic commodities like food and utilities have witnessed price hikes.

While some African cities have experienced notable economic growth, income inequality remains a persistent issue.

The gap between the rich and the poor is widening, making it difficult for a significant portion of the population to cope with the rising cost of living.

