Natural gas company West Africa LNG CEO Cem Hacioglu has been confirmed as a speaker at this year’s MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2024 conference and exhibition, taking place in Dakar from December 3-4. Set to transform Guinea-Conakry’s industrial, mining and infrastructure sectors, West Africa LNG – as a premier provider and distributor of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and provider of natural gas fuels services – has made significant strides in the country’s gas-to-power potential.

West Africa LNG specializes in customized solutions for the design and construction of LNG receiving terminals, production plants, regasification and pipeline infrastructure and operational management of new and existing LNG receiving terminals. In April 2024, the company received approval from Guinea-Conakry’s government to proceed with the construction of an LNG terminal at the port of Kasmar.

Explore opportunities, foster partnerships and stay at the forefront of the MSGBC region’s oil, gas and power sector. Visit http://apo-opa.co/3L9vhO0 to secure your participation at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power conference. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

West Africa LNG’s $3 billion Guinea LNG project is expected to play a major role in spurring the development of the country’s mining industry. The project includes the provision of a full-service LNG receiving terminal, a liquefaction plant and an export terminal. Initiated in September 2019 following a grant from the U.S. Trade and Development Agency, the mega-project will be located at the port of Kasmar on the country’s northern coast.

The project will also feature a 1,900 MW gas-fired power plant which will be used to power proposed alumina refineries and develop alumina processing at scale. Guinea-Conakry serves as the world’s second-largest producer of bauxite – which is used as the main raw material for making alumina – and currently accounts for roughly 25% of global production.

The move to develop an LNG network in the country comes in response to government-led incentives to nationalize mineral-processing value chains so that the fiscus is able to capitalize on domestic mineral commodities before export. Furthermore, as part of the MSGBC region, Guinea-Conakry has the potential to tap into substantial oil and gas reserves while benefitting from opportunities for economic cooperation and collaboration. This regional collaboration is poised to promote knowledge-sharing, resources and expertise among member countries, leading to joint ventures, investment partnerships and regional development initiatives.

As such, Hacioglu’s participation at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2024 conference is set to pave the way for growth in Guinea-Conakry’s energy sector while harnessing the country’s vast resources for the benefit of its people and the region.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.