The maiden Built Environment National Conference on Housing and Hydrology (BENCHH 2024) has opened in Accra.

The event held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra is on the theme: ‘Enhancing Collaboration to Tackle Ghana’s Housing and Hydrology Challenges.’

This event, with an assembly of experts, policymakers, and stakeholders spanning from July 2 to July 4, aims to tackle some of Ghana’s most pressing built environment challenges through collaboration and innovation.

The primary goal of BENCHH 2024 is to foster collaboration among industry experts, policymakers, researchers, financiers, and other key stakeholders.

Speaking a the event, Deputy Minister for Works and Housing has highlighted the critical need for joint efforts to address issues such as flooding, water resource management, affordable housing, and infrastructure resilience.

Dr Prince Hamid Armah said, “By working together, we can develop innovative and sustainable solutions to the hydrology and housing challenges that impact our nation.”

Throughout the conference, attendees will participate in dynamic discussions and workshops designed to pinpoint practical, real-world solutions.

Dr Armah expressed confidence in the potential outcomes, stating, “Our focus will be on addressing issues such as flooding, water resource management, affordable housing, and infrastructure resilience.”

The Deputy Minister emphasised the importance of sustainable and resilient development as the way to go.

“We are committed to promoting practices that not only meet current needs but also ensure the well-being of future generations,” he said.

Sessions will highlight best practices, innovative technologies, and policy recommendations aimed at driving this agenda forward.

Dr. Armah also stressed the importance of the conference’s outcomes in shaping future policies.

“The outcomes of our deliberations will be crucial in shaping policies that govern the built environment sector,” he noted.

By bringing together diverse perspectives and expertise, BENCHH 2024 aims to influence policy-making processes to create a more conducive environment for development.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Armah encouraged active participation and collaboration among attendees.

“As we embark on this journey, I encourage each of you to actively participate, share your insights, and collaborate with fellow attendees.

“Together, we have the power to transform challenges into opportunities and make significant strides towards a sustainable and prosperous future for Ghana,” he concluded.