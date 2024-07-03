Former captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan has encouraged Ibrahim Danlad to persevere and strive harder after his departure from Asante Kotoko.

Following eight years with the club, Danlad has left at the end of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

However, Gyan is confident that the 21-year-old can replicate his past successes, which earned him numerous national team call-ups, including a place in the Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup.

“It’s clear everyone that your form declined since you returned from the World Cup. Remember all the things that helped you to be successful during your loan spells and becoming the number one at Asante Kotoko” he said Wontumi Radio.

“You are still young, and you can achieve more than you have over the years. The sky is your limit,” he added.

Danlad joined Kotoko as a teenager and worked his way up to become the first-choice keeper and later captain before his departure.