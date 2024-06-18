The Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly in the Oti Region has organized an inter-cluster gala competition as part of the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion Project (SOCO) to promote peace and unity among the various communities in the area.

Nkwanta South for the past eight months has been experiencing series of conflicts and unrest, leading to the loss of lives and the destruction of properties

The event, which was held at the Nkwanta English and Arabic School park, brought together the Kechiebi cluster, Brewaniase, Nyambong and Nkwanta clusters to participate in friendly football matches.

Speaking at the event, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Felix Owusu-Gyimah, emphasized the importance of promoting peace and unity within the area.

He highlighted the role of the community events like the inter-cluster gala competition in bringing people together and fostering a sense of belonging.

According to him, without peace and stability, the much-needed development can not be achieved.

Owusu-Gyimah commended the participants for their enthusiasm and sportsmanship throughout the competition.

Presiding member for Nkwanta South Assembly, Edward Yilegne also spoke at the event, encouraged residents to continue to foster positive relationships with one another.

He stressed the importance of resolving conflicts peacefully and working together to build a stronger and more united community.

The inter-cluster gala competition was a huge success, with residents from all walks of life coming together to celebrate unity and friendship.

He said the event did not only provide a platform for friendly competition but also served as a reminder of the importance of peace and cooperation in building a better future for all.

As the competition came to a close, Brewaniase cluster emerged winner and went home with a trophy and an amount of Gh¢15,000.00 while Nkwanta cluster came second and went away with a cash price of Gh¢1,000 follow by Nyambong cluster with Gh¢500.

Speaking to some residents after the event commended the Nkwanta South Assembly for the sense of camaraderie and commitment to promoting peace within their communities.

They hope the Assembly continue organizing similar events in the future to further strengthen the bonds between residents to promote a culture of peace and unity throughout the municipality.