In a bid to promote health awareness and support the residents of Dome and its surroundings, Superior Medical Centre, in partnership with Jana Foundation, has embarked on a free health screening exercise.

The initiative aims to raise awareness about cervical and prostate cancer, as well as fertility health, and provide free screenings for hypertension, diabetes, and other chronic diseases.

According to a medical practitioner at Superior Medical Centre, Samuel Ampomah the initiative was born out of the realization that many residents in the area do not have the time to visit hospitals for regular checkups.

“We want to create awareness for cervical and prostate cancers, and encourage people, especially men above 40 years and women, to get screened,” he said.

The beneficiaries of the exercise expressed their gratitude to Superior Medical Centre and Jana Foundation for bringing the services to their doorstep.

“It’s nice of them to think about us,” said one beneficiary. “Some of us find it difficult to visit the hospital due to money issues, so they have done well.” Another beneficiary added,

“I was passing by and found out about this exercise. God bless them for bringing this project here.”

The residents praised the initiative, noting that it would help them prioritize their health and visit the hospital regularly for checkups.

“This is a very good initiative that will help the community,” said one resident. “It’s a sign of giving back to the community.”

Superior Medical Centre and Jana Foundation’s partnership is a testament to the power of collaboration in promoting health awareness and supporting communities.

By providing free health screenings and raising awareness about cervical and prostate cancer, they are helping to prevent illnesses and promote overall well-being.