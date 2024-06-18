Ghanaian musician, King Promise has rejected calls from fans to distance himself from socialite, Efia Odo.

He stated that, their friendship predates his rise to fame in the music industry, which has only deepened their bond over time.

The ‘Terminator’ hitmaker expressed deep appreciation for Efia Odo’s unwavering support throughout his musical journey, stating that he sees no reason to end their relationship based on public opinion.

During an interview with YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, King Promise addressed speculations about their relationship, including unfounded rumours of romance.

When questioned about criticisms towards Efia Odo, he calmly responded, “I’ve asked some of my friends why they don’t like her, but they can’t give me a reason. Maybe it’s because they don’t appreciate her character, but for me, I value her uniqueness.”

“I’ve known Efia for about eight years, long before I gained fame, and she has always been supportive of everything I do. So why should I abandon my friend just because you don’t like her? Does that make sense? It certainly doesn’t make sense.”

