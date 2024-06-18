Ghanaian Afrobeats sensation, Camidoh has urged people who have gone through heartbreak, not to keep the pain to themselves.

He has advised that such people seek professional help and talk to people about their problem, just as he did in his situation.

“Go through therapy, talk to somebody, be open about it; it’s fine,” he noted.

He also said that one another thing that helped him to overcome his heartbroken from a failed relationship was driving alone at night and hanging out with people.

The velvety-voiced singer proffered this advice while speaking to DJ Slim on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM.

This comes on the back of the release of his new song that reveals an unfortunate incident that happened to him about a year ago. ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’ is a real life story told through lyrics, melodies and rhythm.

The song was produced by Camidoh himself, Nawtyboi Tattoo, and Baba Wood.

According to Camidoh, the song talks about love having its up and down moments. It advises people to apply some logic so as not to go through as much pain as midoh did.

“I wouldn’t say much but losing a partner I loved very much to a few arguments or misunderstandings here and there hurts so bad,” he said indicating that the incident has nothing to do with infidelity.

He further mentions that he broke down completely, got depressed and had to go through a therapy session.

“I made a lot of lifelong plans with this person,” he added.

The music video to ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’ complements the story by accentuating the essence of seeking help in situations like this.

Camidoh’s songs keep gaining prominence among music lovers, with his global hit ‘Sugarcane Remix’, which features Mayorkun, King Promise, and Darkoo, clocking over 100 million views on YouTube, in just one year. This makes it the most viewed Ghanaian music video on YouTube.

Camidoh is an Afrobeats, Afropop and R&B artiste from Ghana.

After years of chasing his music dreams he shot into the limelight in 2018 when he was signed by Grind Don’t Stop Records. That was when he released For My Lover which features Darkovibes. He later released The Best with Kelvynboy, Available with Eugy and Dance with You featuring Kwesi Arthur.

His 2021 released ‘Contingency Plan EP’ won him a lot of spurs in the music industry.

To cap it all, ‘Sugarcane’ and its remix earned him global acclaim, winning Afrobeats Song of the Year award at the 2023 Ghana Music Awards.

He was nominated in the ‘Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act’ category at the 2023 Black Entertainment Television Awards.

