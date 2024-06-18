It has been explained that after the patient from the Trauma and Specialist Hospital at Winneba in the Central Region was declared well by the Clinician, coupled with the fact that she was itching to leave the hospital, a consensus was reached by two social welfare officers, one at the hospital and one from Gomoa Ojobi for her to be sent back.

At this juncture, the hospital ambulance accompanied by the social welfare officer and a staff of the hospital were detailed to transport her accordingly to the “preferred destination of her choice after clothing her nicely and made available to her a wheel chair.”

Again, before the departure from the hospital to Ojobi, the Social Welfare Officer interacted with his counterpart at Ojobi to inform her that the patient was being brought back to Ojobi and she assured to take over.

This explanation is contained in an official report filed by the suspended Medical Director of the Trauma and Specialist Hospital at Winneba in the Central Region, Dr George Prah.

The official report, a copy of which has been seen by Graphic Online and signed by Dr George Prah in his capacity as Medical Director is titled, “REPORT ON AN INCIDENCE INVOLVING UNKNOWN PERSON BROUGHT TO TRAUMA AND SPECIALIST HOSPITAL ON THE 29TH MAY, 2024.”

In the official report, Dr Prah explained that the patient spent six days at the hospital from May 29 to June 3, 2024.

It was explained that the patient was declared well by the Clinician, coupled with the fact that she was itching to leave the hospital, a consensus was reached by the two social welfare officers to send her back to Gomoa Ojobi as agreed by the two social workers.

He explained that the patient was admitted on May 29 accompanied by the Social Welfare Officer of Gomoa Ojobi and treatment process started in earnest on the same day.

He stated that on May 29, 2024, it was staff from the National Ambulance Service, who called the Social Welfare Officer of the Trauma and Specialist Hospital at Winneba to inquire as to whether the hospital was ready to accept an unknown knocked down person by a ‘hit and ran’ driver and the response was in the affirmative.

The victim of the accident was brought to the hospital by the National Ambulance Service accompanied by the Social Welfare Officer of Gomoa Ojobi and treatment process started in earnest on the same day.

Dr Prah stated that after the necessary examinations were done, Plaster of Paris (POP) was cast on both lower limbs of the patient due to fracture of the tibia bones.

The hospital as usual took absolute responsibility for feeding, medication and housekeeping of the patient, he added.