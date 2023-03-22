Former Accra Regional Hospital Medical Director files nomination for Garu

The former Medical Director for the Greater Accra Regional Hospital has filed nomination to contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary in the Garu constituency of the Upper East Region.

Dr Thomas Anaba on March 21, 2023 filed the nomination forms at the party’s office at Garu to formally declare his intention to contest as a parliamentary candidate.

He is up against two other candidates: the incumbent, Albert Akuka Alalzuuga, and George Mbawini.

In a Facebook post, Dr Anaba expressed gratitude to his teaming supporters for their unflinching support during the process of filing the nomination.

“I want to specifically thank my fellow comrades who worked tirelessly with me to collect the required signatures and ensure that everything was in order. Your dedication and commitment to this cause are truly inspiring, and I could not have done this without you.

“To all my well-wishers, I want you to know that your kind words and encouragement have been a source of strength for me. Your support means a lot to me, and I will do my best to represent your interests and concerns as a Member of Parliament if you endorse my candidacy come 13th May 2023.”

Dr Anaba was fired from his position as Medical Director of Greater Accra Regional Hospital in 2017.

Despite the fact that he challenged the decision in court, he was unsuccessful.

Dr. Anaba earned a Master’s degree in Clinical Care and Emergencies in 2009 from La Sapienza University in Rome, Italy. In 2007, he graduated as a Specialist Anaesthesiologist and Resuscitation from the Higher Institute of Medical Science in Havana, Cuba. He graduated from the Higher Institute of Medical Sciences in Santa Clara, Cuba, in 2001 and became a doctor.

In Tamale, Dr Anaba is the CEO and Medical Director of Habana Medical Services.