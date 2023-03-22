Young Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Switch, known in private life as Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, has released new photos from her base in the United States.

The photos shared by the 2017 Talented Kids winner, currently studying at Chaminade College Preparatory in Los Angeles, showed her all grown and prettier.

The 15-year-old rocked an off-white t-shirt (blouse) tucked into a pair of ladies’ shorts. The shorts, made in black and white colour, had extensions in front of it which she tied into a bow.

She stuck her hands into the two pockets on the sides of the shorts. With her hair ruffled, she resembled someone who had just started growing dreadlocks.