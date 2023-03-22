Popular Ghanaian comedian and skit maker Ras Nene has once again left fans in stitches with his latest outfit choice, a yellow attire that has gone viral on social media.

In a video, the comic actor and skit maker was spotted walking confidently on the streets dressed in a yellow crop top, shorts, shoes, and a matching headdress.

A young man hailed him as he walked by, adding to the hilarity of the scene.