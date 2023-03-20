A 28-year-old man, Isaac Bans, has been killed at Adiembra in the Adansi Asokwa District of the Ashanti Region over alleged kidnapping of two children.

The deceased, popularly known as Blade, is said to be a nephew of Adansi Asokwa Member of Parliament, Kobina Tahir (K.T.) Hammond.

The incident, according to information gathered by Adom News‘ Isaac K. Normanyo, occurred on Saturday.

A distraught relative, Eric Addo (aka Nana One), said the family finds it hard to believe why anyone will consider the deceased as a kidnapper.

Mr Addo said the deceased, who was a welder, was a calm person and liked to play with children a lot and was on such activity when the unfortunate incident happened.

He narrated that the culprits mixed dirty oil with acid and forced the deceased to drink, adding he had cutlass wounds on parts of his body.

The Odikro of Adiembra, Nana Oduro Frikyi, revealed that anytime a thief is apprehended or any resident misconducts him or herself, the person is always brought before him.

He, therefore, doesn’t understand why some people decided to take the law into their own hands this time around.

A group of irate youth who said the deceased is their close friend and defended he is not a criminal have threatened reprisal attacks amidst demand for justice.

Meanwhile, the Police have arrested nine persons including two females over the heinous act.