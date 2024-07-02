A 12-year-old who was allegedly kidnapped by an okada rider at Awutu Botoku in the Awutu Senya West District has been found.

The victim, Solomon Kweku Wise went missing on Monday after his mother hired a rider to take him to school.

Solomon, however, did not return from school and all attempts to locate him proved futile.

The okada rider was arrested on Tuesday morning after being captured on a nearby CCTV camera but denied knowledge of Solomon’s whereabouts.

But a good Samaritan, Peter Essel brought found him and sent to the Police station.

Solomon told the Police that, the okada rider dropped him at the Awutu Bereku lorry station and was whisked away in a white private car.

They boy said he managed to escape after the occupants alighted to buy an item midway their journey.

He came across Peter Essel and after sharing his story, Peter offered to bring him home to his parents, who could not hide their joy, reuniting with their son.

In an interview with Adom News, Tufuhene of Awutu Traditional Council, Nai Adawu Dua-Quaye confirmed that Solomon was back home but not in stable condition.

