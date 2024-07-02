The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) approved 5.8% increment of electricity and water 5.1 percent on Monday, July 1 took effect for residential use.

The increment which forms part of PURC’s second quarterly review for 2024 will take effect from July 1 to September 30.

According to PURC, residential electricity consumers will see an upward adjustment of 5.84% while lifeline consumers will see a 3.45% increase.

The PURC in May 2024 attributed the increment to several factors, including the cedi depreciation, inflation, cost of fuel, and electricity generation mix.

The Commission said it also considered the competitiveness of industries and the general living conditions of the Ghanaians in arriving at this review.

However, the industrial category “will experience an increase in electricity tariffs of 4.92%.”

For water, Ghanaians will see “an increase of 5.16% for all customer classes for the period under review.”