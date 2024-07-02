The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) approved 5.8% increment of electricity and water 5.1 percent on Monday, July 1 took effect for residential use.
The PURC in May 2024 attributed the increment to several factors, including the cedi depreciation, inflation, cost of fuel, and electricity generation mix.
The Commission said it also considered the competitiveness of industries and the general living conditions of the Ghanaians in arriving at this review.
However, the industrial category “will experience an increase in electricity tariffs of 4.92%.”
For water, Ghanaians will see “an increase of 5.16% for all customer classes for the period under review.”
This tracks and incorporates movements in key uncontrollable factors, namely the exchange rate between the US$ and the Ghana Cedi, domestic inflation rate, the electricity generation mix, and the cost of fuel, mainly natural gas.
