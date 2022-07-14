A 22-year-old boy, Mawunya Francis, has been arrested by the Awutu Bereku District Police Command while his accomplice is at large for allegedly killing 18-year-old Okada rider, Kwabena Ogyam, for rituals at Awutu Bontrase.

Information gathered indicated that Mawunya and his friend hired Kwabena Ogyam from Awutu Bontrase to Mfadwen but allegedly killed him on the way and took his motor and the dead body away.

Awutu Bereku District Police Command fired three live bullets yesterday night to disperse the crowd after the angry residents stormed the police station to demand the suspect to lynch him.

In an interview with Adom News, the father of the deceased, Kwame Darko, revealed that the suspects told their friends they would kill somebody for rituals and use that money to buy a heavy car before the 2022 Awutu Awubia Festival.

However, some of the okada riders called on the Police to come to their aid due to the recent killing of their colleagues.

