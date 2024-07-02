The Awutu Bereku District Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old for allegedly kidnapping a 12-year-old schoolboy, Solomon Kwaku Wise at Awutu Botoku.

The incident happened around 7:00 am on Monday while Solomon was on his way to school.

Solomon’s mother, Cecelia Aquah told Adom News she escorted her son to pick an okada from their junction but the suspect failed to drop Solomon at his school.

She waited several hours after the close of school but Solomon never returned home.

Madam Acquah said after she checked with his teacher, she realised Solomon was absent from school that day.

She together with the teacher embarked on a search for Solomon but to no avail and lodged a complaint with the Police.

With the help of a CCTV camera installed by a Chinese Company along the Awutu Bereku- Bontrase road, the okada rider was found and taken into custody.

He admitted picking Solomon on Monday but when asked of his whereabouts, he denied knowledge and is currently with the Police, assisting with investigations.

Meanwhile, father of the victim, Bismarck Kojo Ewusi has appealed to residents to help reunite Solomon with his family.

