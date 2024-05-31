The 31-year-old gold dealer who allegedly went missing and was later found hiding in his girlfriend’s house, Kwadwo Kyei Amaning has been fined by the Bibiani Circuit Court in the Western North region.

On May 11, 2024, Adom News reported that, Kwadwo Kyei Amaning allegedly went missing.

The family of the accused was left in dismay, tears, and sorrow because he is physically challenged and reported the matter to Awaso Police.

Subsequently, Kwadwo Kyei Amaning was found at Bibiani after some days of being reported missing and was handed over to the Police at Awaso.

The suspect was arraigned before the Bibiani Circuit Court, and His Honour Joshua Caleb Abaidoo charged him with causing fear and panic.

Amaning pleaded guilty to the charge and begged for clemency.

However, the court fined him 50 penalty units, which is a sum of GH¢600, or imprisonment for three months.

Kwadwo was able to pay the fine, and was made to sign a bond to be of good behaviour for two years, with a condition that if breached, he would serve six months in prison.

Kwadwo Amaning apologised profusely to his family and Ghanaians for his unfortunate conduct.

His father, Opanin Kwame Amaning urged everyone to forgive his son because he has shown remorse.

ALSO READ:

Two arrested for daylight robbery at Awutu Bereku; 2 on the run