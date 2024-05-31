The Minister for the Interior, Henry Quartey, made an unannounced visit to Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Thursday, May 30, where he urged officials from the Ghana Immigration Service, Airport Security and Port Health to maintain their prestige, professionalism and image of Ghana.

He cautioned them against carrying travellers’ bags, walking around aimlessly, and extorting money from travellers.

“I want Kotoka International Airport, the face of Ghana, to change and improve to meet international best standards and practices for the best of all,” he stated. “It’s not about what you do, but the implications. Perform your duties well and professionally to avoid putting yourself, your family, and the country into trouble.”

The visit followed complaints from travellers about misconduct by some officials and a recent engagement with immigration officials at the Ghana Immigration Service Headquarters, where the Minister cautioned them to desist from carrying travellers’ bags and perform their work professionally.

To improve the situation at the airport, the Minister emphasised that officers need to ensure that the right things are done, otherwise, one person’s actions can cause problems and affect everyone.

He urged officials to be each other’s keepers and ensure that every traveller goes through proper procedures to avoid any problem.

The Deputy Comptroller of Immigration in charge of Operations, Mr. Laud Afrifa, thanked the Minister for his concerns and visit and assured him of improvement.

The Minister was accompanied by the Acting Chief Director of the Ministry, Mrs Doreen Annan, Deputy Comptroller of Immigration in charge of Operations, Mr Laud Afrifa, Mrs Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company, and some officials.

