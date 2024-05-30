Veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr has expressed shock at the conduct of the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame in the ongoing ambulance procurement case in court.

According to him, per the audio recording between the AG and third accused, Richard Jakpa, it is obvious Mr. Dame has misconducted himself.

“The action of the Attorney General is a dent on the country’s justice delivery system and is indefensible” Mr. Pratt said during a panel discussion on the Good Morning Ghana on May 29, 2024.

Aa visibly angry Pratt Jnr. said “I am sick already. I’m really feeling sick. After this, how can anybody have confidence in the system that we run today? I’m so embarrassed, I’m ashamed”.

The veteran journalist was particularly shocked by Godfred Dame’s request for Jakpa to produce a fake medical excuse for the judge so he could travel.

“For the Attorney General to call an accused person and to tell the accused person that ‘I’m going to travel, I don’t want to be in court so you, the accused person, get a fake medical report and present it to the court so that the trial would not come on and I would have the opportunity to travel.’ My goodness,” Pratt Jnr. exclaimed.

He further stated, “Forget the ambulance case, forget everything else and concentrate on this one. Where would this be tolerated? Where in the world would this be tolerated? Who in his right conscience can defend this? I don’t know what to say. This is so mind-boggling.”

Mr. Pratt Jnr also said the per the conversation, it is obvious the two men had met more than once.

“The tape also disproves the claim by the Attorney General’s office that Godfred Dame was ambushed by Jakpa at the residence of Supreme Court judge, Justice Yonny Kulendi, because both of them could be heard agreeing to meet there,” he added on Metro TV.

Watch full video:

ALSO READ: