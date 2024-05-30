In a groundbreaking initiative to combat human trafficking and support its victims, Expertise France, in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender and with funding from the European Union, has inaugurated the Aflao Transitional Shelter.

This new facility is dedicated to providing shelter and comprehensive care to trafficked victims, helping them reintegrate into society with dignity and support.

The Aflao Transitional Shelter stands as a testament to the collective efforts of international and local partners in the fight against human trafficking in the Gulf of Guinea region.

This initiative is a significant step towards addressing the pervasive issue of human trafficking, providing a haven for victims to heal and rebuild their lives.

At the inauguration ceremony, Expertise France Project Director, Alessandro Rabbiosi highlighted the importance of the shelter.

“This project is a vital part of our ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking. The shelter will not only provide immediate relief to victims but also offer the necessary support services to ensure their successful reintegration into society,”Rabbiosi stated.

Anna Lixi, Head of Governance and Security Sector for the EU Delegation to Ghana, emphasised the broader implications of the shelter, describing it as more than just a physical space. “This shelter is a sanctuary for victims of trafficking. It represents a commitment to upholding human rights and providing a safe environment for survivors.”

ALSO READ:

Pregnant woman fights for life after brutal attack by husband in Oti Region [Photos]

Showboy reveals his greatest regret in life

Fisheries Ministry announces 2024 closed season