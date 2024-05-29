A seven-month pregnant woman, Menusah Adisza is currently fighting for her life at Banda in the Krachi Nchumuru District of the Oti Region after a brutal attack by her husband.

According to reports, the suspect, Ibrahim Anas inflicted cutlass wounds on his wife during an argument.

The victim is currently receiving treatment at Banda Health Center.

Assemblyman for Donwieso West Electoral Area, John Mpoebi Nteleye confirmed this incident to Adom News.

He said the victim suffered deep cuts on her forehead, hands, mouth, shoulder, and stomach.

Following up at the health center, Physician Assistant, Godfred Atsu Kpodo said the victim is responding well to treatment

Meanwhile, the suspect is currently in Police custody assisting with the investigation.

