Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, disclosed that he hasn’t held talks with Callum Hudson-Odoi regarding the prospect of representing Ghana.

This was after it emerged that, the former Chelsea winger has accepted to play for the West African country.

Fueling the rumours was Hudson-Odoi’s recent holiday visit to Ghana at the end of the 2023/24 season.

However, addressing the media at a press conference at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) headquarters, Otto Addo clarified that he hasn’t personally spoken to the former England youth international.

“It is difficult to talk about the future. I have not talked to Callum Hudson Odoi,” he said.

“The process is difficult because you will have to apply and get the player, but my mind is not there. I am focusing on Mali and Central African Republic,” he added.

Hudson-Odoi’s impactful debut season with Nottingham Forest saw him contribute to 10 goals in 35 appearances, including eight goals in the Premier League.