Following his detainment in California for fraud and theft, Jamaican-American singer Sean Kingston is now facing 10 charges in Broward County, Florida, according to an arrest warrant issued on May 20.

Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Paul Anderson, was arrested on May 23, just hours after a SWAT team raided his South Florida mansion and arrested his mother.

Kingston’s mother, Janice Turner, is also named in the arrest warrant for defrauding several businesses, including a jeweller and a car dealer.

Together they face counts of grand theft from a luxury car dealership to defrauding a jeweller for $480,000.

Other charges against Kingston include several counts of identity fraud and issuing faulty checks, in addition to a probation violation.

Turner, meanwhile, is facing eight counts, though she allegedly posted bail and is no longer in police custody.

Kingston, who is being held in a San Bernardino County jail without bail, is due in court on Tuesday for an extradition hearing. He is expected to be sent back to Florida.

At the time of his arrest, Robert Rosenblatt, an attorney representing Kingston, told NBC News, “We were in the process of having him return to Florida after his show. We want him back asap so we can show this is merely a civil case and not criminal. We look forward to challenging this case in court.”

Kingston is best known for his 2007 No. 1 song “Beautiful Girls,” in addition to his collaboration with Justin Bieber for the song “Eenie Meenie.” Kingston has not released music under a major label in over a decade.

