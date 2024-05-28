In a recent development, the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has come under scrutiny following the release of a secret recording involving a conversation with Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ongoing ambulance case.

In the alleged recording, the Attorney General is heard telling Mr Jakpa that if he accepts the line of argument regarding the Letter of Credit (LC), there will be no difficulty for him.

This statement has raised concerns about the integrity and fairness of the judicial process.

The secret recording, of which has been circulated on social media, reveals a conversation between the Attorney General, a Supreme and Mr Jakpa.

The Attorney General’s remarks have been interpreted by some as an attempt to influence Jakpa’s testimony in the case against the first accused, Dr. Ato Forson, a former Deputy Finance Minister and the current Minority Leader. Dr. Forson is facing charges related to the procurement of faulty ambulances for Ghana.

During a recent court session, Richard Jakpa, alleged that the Attorney General approached him multiple times to seek his assistance in implicating Dr. Forson. Jakpa claimed that the Attorney General pressured him to align his testimony with the prosecution’s narrative concerning the Letter of Credit.

The revelation of the secret tape has added a new dimension to the case, prompting calls for an investigation into the conduct of the Attorney General.

In response to the allegations, the Attorney General has dismissed Jakpa’s claims, insisting that he never sought to manipulate Jakpa’s testimony.

He maintained that Jakpa had, in fact, sent several letters requesting a plea bargain in exchange for the state dropping all charges against him and the other accused persons.

The Attorney General argued that these requests had not been accepted, and he remained committed to ensuring a fair trial.

The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, also known as Nana B, defended the Attorney General in a Facebook post, stating that the full recording would establish the AG’s innocence.

He emphasised that the Attorney General’s attendance at the meeting was at the behest of Justice Kulendi and that there was no intention to skew Jakpa’s testimony.