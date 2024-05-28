The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has stated that the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, is not interested in justice but rather in jailing people.

He accused the Attorney-General of professional misconduct regarding the ongoing ambulance purchase trial of the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and two others.

During a press briefing at the NDC headquarters on Tuesday, May 28, Mr Nketia claimed that Mr Dame accused the third accused person in the case, Richard Jakpa, of defending Dr Forson rather than himself during cross-examination by counsel for the Minority Leader.

Mr Nketia asserted that Mr Jakpa revealed the Attorney-General has been meeting and having telephone conversations with him at odd hours to persuade him to testify forcefully against the Minority Leader, Dr Forson, in order to secure a conviction.

In light of this, Mr Nketia said; “So Minister of Justice, you are not interested in justice; you are interested in just jailing somebody.”

He added that the Attorney-General, who should be focused on delivering justice to Ghanaians, has now become a “torchbearer of injustice” due to political interests.

Mr Nketia added that the Attorney-General could not deny the claims made by the third accused person regarding the telephone conversations and pressuring him to testify against Dr Forson to secure a conviction.

“In the period following the revelations, the NDC has obtained compelling evidence which supports Mr Jakpa’s claim that the Attorney-General indeed has engaged him on countless occasions and urged him to falsify his testimony to aid the case of the Attorney-General against Dr Ato Forson.”

He clarified that the professional misconduct on the part of the Attorney-General who was the leader of the bar – bears a high responsibility to adhere to the rules of ethics of the legal profession is reprehensible and unpardonable.

The party at the news conference played a telephone conversation believed to have taken place between the A-G and the third accused person.

The audio and its content allege that the A-G attempted to coerce him to tow his line of argument in order to secure conviction against the Minority Leader.

