The judge sitting on the ongoing ambulance purchase trial, Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, has warned parties involved in the case to tone down their submissions and assertions outside of the court.

According to her, any attempt by any individual to scandalise the court will not be tolerated.

Addressing the gathering ahead of the commencement of today’s hearing, Justice Asare-Botwe however noted that she will not be swayed by the commentaries going on outside the courtroom.

She also warned the parties involved in the trial to desist from attempting to manipulate public opinions ahead of her judgement.

The warning by the sitting judge follows ongoing debate in the media space after the third accused, Richard Jakpa made some allegations against the Attorney-General, Godfred Dame Yeboah.

Mr Jakpa said in open court that the Attorney-General had on several occasions engaged him at odd hours to incriminate the first accused and Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

“If he pushes me, I will open the Pandora’s box. I don’t understand why the A-G will accuse me of defending A1 [Ato Forson] when I’m here to defend myself,” Mr Jakpa added during court proceedings on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Consequently, Justice Asare-Botwe called the Attorney-General and lawyers of Ato Forson into her chambers for a meeting that lasted for about 30 minutes. The statements by Mr Jakpa were then put on record.

Although the A-G’s office has since responded to the allegations, describing the statement as false and misleading, many are sceptical.

Amidst calls for the resignation of the Attorney-General, some private legal practitioners are asking for a special probe into the conduct of Godfred Dame.

Meanwhile, both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are set to hold separate press conferences today, Tuesday, May 28 on the matter.

