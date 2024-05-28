An Associate Professor at the University of Ghana School of Law, Kwadwo Appiagyei-Atua, has asked the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame to resign, citing concerns about the credibility of the office.

He is calling on President Akufo-Addo to dismiss the Attorney General if he fails to resign, citing the need to restore public confidence in the administration of justice in Ghana.

His comments come on the back of allegations by Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ambulance purchase trial, that the Attorney General previously approached him to help build a case against the Minority Leader and former Deputy Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

Under cross-examination by counsel for the Minority Leader, Jakpa was cautioned by the trial judge, Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, to be direct in his responses and avoid wasting the time of the court.

In response to the judge’s caution, Attorney-General Yeboah Dame accused Jakpa of defending the Minority Leader.

This accusation prompted Mr Jakpa to retort that the Attorney-General seemed aggrieved because he had previously failed to get him [Jakpa] to help the state build a case against Dr Ato Forson.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM’s show on Tuesday, Professor Appiagyei-Atua stated that “from the records, it does not seem so, but I think that to bring credibility to the office, that is what he has to do, and if he does not do that, the president should also go ahead and protect the credibility and integrity of the office of the attorney general. “.

Associate Professor Kwadwo Appiagyei-Atua suggested that a parliamentary probe or special inquiry might be the only avenue for addressing the situation, given the unlikelihood of resignation or dismissal.

“And if that does not also work again, the records seem to show that it may not, but you never know, but if it does not, there are other options and avenues available, and a parliamentary probe is possible that could also be undertaken.

“A special commission inquiry can also be set up to do that, and I think that we should not let this matter rest because it goes up there to the level of the attorney general office, and so something needs to be done,” he noted.

