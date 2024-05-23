The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has alleged that Attorney-General, Godfred Dame is manipulating the ongoing trial of Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

This follows statements from the third accused in the ambulance purchase trial, Richard Jakpa that the Attorney-General had previously approached him to build a case against Ato Forson.

“The A-G has on several occasions engaged me at odd hours to help him make a case against A1 and I have evidence for that. If he pushes me, I will open the Pandora’s box. I don’t understand why the A-G will accuse me of defending A1 when I’m here to defend myself. If he pushes me, I’ll open the Pandora’s box. I have evidence to all this,” Mr Jakpa said in court.

The NDC expressed deep concern over what it perceives as persecution against Minority Leader in Parliament Ato Forson.

In the press release signed by Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah on May 23, the party said this incident confirms their long-held suspicions about the Attorney-General’s and the government’s tactics.

“The NDC is deeply scandalised by this clear case of persecution against the Leader of the party’s Caucus in Parliament who has been at the forefront of our struggle against the misrule of the oppressive and despotic Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP regime,” the statement said.

The NDC criticized the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration, accusing it of undermining the integrity of the judicial process to unjustly target political opponents.

“It further shows the desperate lengths the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government will go to manipulate judicial processes to unjustly victimise political opponents for cheap political goal-scoring.”

Mr. Nketia also said the Attorney-General lacks integrity and perverts the course of justice.

The party announced plans to hold a full press conference early next week to present evidence supporting its claims. Read the full statement below:

