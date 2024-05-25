The Director of Conflict Resolution at the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba, has called on the Attorney-General (AG) Godfred Dame to resign.

This request comes ahead of the NDC’s planned release of evidence against Mr. Dame in the ongoing ambulance purchase trial.

Richard Jakpa, the third defendant in the case, has accused Mr. Dame of repeatedly asking him to implicate the Minority Leader and former Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Mr. Dame has strongly denied these allegations, urging the public to disregard them.

Despite this, the NDC has announced that it will present evidence against Mr. Dame in the coming week.

During an interview on Citi TV, Mr. Amaliba argued that, Mr. Dame is unfit for his position due to his lack of temperament and his tendency to view political opponents as adversaries.

He also asserted that, the AG knew he had asked Mr. Jakpa to implicate Dr. Forson.

“The AG has met his Waterloo…he simply is not fit for that office and I have said that an AG should be cool-headed. He lacks temperament, he sees his political opponents as enemies.”

“I think at this point Godfred Dame should resign. Next week we have promised to put these things out. He will hear his own voice to implicate [Ato Forson]. So I think it is in his best interest to resign before this evidence is adduced.

“Because he knows he has met the accused person several times without his lawyer. He knows he has spoken to the accused person in times that the accused person himself described as ungodly hours all in an attempt to get the third accused person to implicate the first accused,” he stated.

