Renowned actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has reportedly tied knot with fellow married actor Don Kingsley Yamoah in a private ceremony.

The couple, dressed in colorful and regal Kente outfits, exchanged vows in a traditional ceremony that has since garnered significant attention on social media.

The wedding, held with an exclusive guest list, featured notable figures including politicians, fellow actors, and prominent business moguls.

The event showcased a blend of traditional Ghanaian culture and modern celebration, reflecting the couple’s pride in their heritage.

Photos of the wedding, highlighting the overall opulence of the ceremony, have been widely shared across various social media platforms.

The images have generated extensive admiration and discussion among fans and followers, making the wedding a trending topic online.

Whileothers have sent congratilatory messages to the supposed newly weds, a chunk alos believe the ceremony is an excerpt of a yet-to-be released movie.