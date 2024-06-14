Award-winning gospel singer Joe Mettle has disclosed how he replenished his bank account after completely emptying it to organise one of the editions of his annual Praise Reloaded concert.

The musician said he did it with faith, believing that the gesture would bring countless blessings, which manifested within twenty-four hours.

Joe Mettle revealed this in an interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning show on Friday.

“One of the years, I emptied every account I have everywhere; we did the event, and it was a blessing. Because I believe first in God and the vision He’s given me, I emptied everything; I spoke to my wife and gave them what they would need for home and gave out everything else. Right after the event on that Sunday, I left for the US on Monday, and around that time, we hadn’t even finished with the payment. I got there, and there was an event that wasn’t part of my itinerary for that tour, but the pastor said, why won’t I come?”

“But I told him I’m going for a wedding, and he asked when I would be back after the wedding. I told him my ticket would be taking me somewhere else afterwards, but he said I should forget about that ticket. They bought me a new ticket, had me go to the wedding, fly back down, and do the service. After that, what they blessed me with was more than enough to clear all the others and still have something in my account. So, immediately after we finished the service, I sent the rest of the money to the guys,” he narrated to the host, Roselyn Felli.

Others thought he sold tickets to balance the expenses incurred. But the ‘Bo Noo Ni’ hit singer said he does not make any profit from ticket sales.

The brief experience multiplied his belief that God blesses those who are willing to give to impact others with everything He has entrusted to them.

“The question is if God can trust you with it. If you hold on to it, nothing more will come. But if you learn to give back to Him what He’s given to you, more will come.”

The 2017 VGMA Artiste of the Year is yet again looking forward to filling the forty-thousand-seated Accra Sports Stadium with the 2024 edition of his Praise Reloaded for free.

He said it was an inspiration from a fan who reached out to his team to get tickets as they could not afford to purchase any to attend the event.

His team, according to him, did not want to agree to the idea considering the price of the stadium, but he encouraged them to keep faith in God, and the event would turn out great.

The 12th edition of Praise Reloaded is set to take place on June 30, 2024. Themed ‘The Holy Spirit Encounter’, the event will feature an all-star lineup of gospel ministers, including MOG, Ohemaa Mercy, Pastor Isaiah, Nathaniel Bassey, Sunmisola Agbebi, Kofi Peprah, Luigi, Enuonyam, Team Eternity Ghana, and Jumbo Aniebiet.