Comedian, Foster Romanus has shed light on his decision to keep his wedding private and his wife away from public scrutiny.

In a recent interview with Eddie Nartey, Foster explained that, he opted for a low-key wedding to shield his wife from unwanted attention and judgmental netizens.

According to him, he is disgusted when netizens make fun of partners of celebrities.

Foster reiterated that, as a family head, it is his responsibility to protect his wife’s well-being and preserve her dignity.

“I opted for private wedding because of the attention that it comes with, and then I’ve seen a couple of weddings where people tend to disrespect your choice. You’ll think a person is best for you then another person would be wondering what is wrong with you? Why this choice? I didn’t want my wife to go through that” he stated.