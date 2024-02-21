Dancehall King Shatta Wale has opened up about his rift with Nigerian Afrobeat sensation Burna Boy.

According to him, the strong bond they shared was broken by a petty gossip.

Speaking to Jay Foley, Shatta Wale reminisced about the early days of their friendship when he used to accommodate Burna Boy in his home.

He revealed they were very good friends beyond the industry, which caused them to release their collaborative hit track ‘Hossana’, which garnered international hype.

At the time, Burna Boy was still an emerging artiste while Shatta Wale had already established himself in the industry.

However, things went bad when Shatta Wale dismissed a member of his crew who told Burna Boy that he [Shatta] was sleeping with his then-girlfriend.

Rather than confronting him, Shatta said Burna Boy moved out and was destroying him among their mutual acquaintances.

Shatta Wale said he wanted to mend fences but had a change of mind when he noticed a shift in Burna Boy’s behavior towards him.

“Burna Boy used to admire my hustle, He even asked me one day if all I had acquired was solely from music creation. After my sacked member gossiped, I expected him to confront me but he never did. It upset me because he was my very close friend and I expected him to confront me directly to ascertain if what he was told is true or not,” Shatta elaborated.

Currently, Shatta Wale said they are nothing more than industry rivals striving to ink their names on global billboards.