A Political Science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Kwasi Amakye Boateng, says Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has been betrayed by his party.

To him, given the instrumental role the Majority leader has played for the ruling party, they should have at least allowed him to exit Parliament with dignity.

“The NPP wants to remove people who have, for some time now, maintained independence on certain issues, and the key target has been the Majority Leader. The man has been terribly betrayed,” he said on Adom FM’s morning show Dwao Nsem, Wednesday.

Rumors have been rife about the potential removal of the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu. The party’s National Council and NEC meeting on Monday had this supposed change as an agenda, but no decision was taken.

However, Dr. Boateng said there is a grand scheme by some factions within the NPP to replace the current Majority Leader.

Even after supporting President Akufo-Addo for so many years, the Political Scientist could not fathom why the Majority Leader should be treated this way.

“Those of us in Kumasi know he supported Akufo-Addo even against Kufuor. Meanwhile he is a Kumasi person, and this is what he has been rewarded with eventually?. It’s a crisis in the party that has manifested itself, and that’s the effect we are seeing today,” he claimed.

Play attached audio for more

Osei Kyei Mensa Bonsu has been terribly betrayed by NPP after supporting @nAkufoAddo against Kufuor – Dr. Kwasi Amakye Boateng #DwasoNsem



Ghana to Canada Bawumia Morocco Otto Addo Free SHS Thomas Tuchel Canada Ama Ghana iPhone 16 Kwesi Arthur South Africa Maali Osimhen pic.twitter.com/cJbcMoOiYN — Adom 106.3 FM (@Adom1063fm) February 21, 2024

ALSO READ:

NPP suspends parliamentary leadership reshuffle