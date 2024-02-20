The National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has said he will resign from the party if they do not investigate the Agyapa royalties deal when John Mahama comes to power.

He reiterated the NDC’s pledge to take legal action against government officials and individuals implicated in the $12 million expenditure on the suspended Gold Royalties Monetisation Transaction, known as the Agyapa deal.

Sammy Gyamfi speaking during an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem said NDC would not allow the misappropriation of national funds going unchecked.

“A lot of them will land in jail because of these things. There is no country in the world where you can take the country’s money unaccounted for. And it will never happen in the country where John Mahama is President, if that happens some of us will leave the party,” he said.

Watch video below:

I will quit NDC if we do not investigate the Agyapa royalties deal when @JDMahama comes to power – @SammyGyamfi_ #DwasoNsem



Asamoah Gyan Joyce Aryee iPhone 16 Carabao Cup Waakye Accra Academy Inaki Williams Accra Sports Stadium Tap and Go Free SHS National Cathedral Nigeria pic.twitter.com/wWe6TmqR4k — Adom 106.3 FM (@Adom1063fm) February 20, 2024

ALSO READ: