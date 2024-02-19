The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed its disappointment in the government on the $12 million spent on the controversial Agyapa deal.

The NDC has lamented the money could have been used to resolve critical and pressing national issues.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, NDC National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi explained the $12m could have been used payments for the treatment of kidney patients some of whom died as a result of the recent closure of the Renal Dialysis Unit at Korle Bu over the government’s indebtedness.

Mr Gyamfi argued that the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government have occasioned a financial loss to the state by making these payments.

He stated that Ghanaians were taken aback by the government’s decision to spend a whopping $12 million on the abandoned Agyapa deal.

The NDC bemoaned that these payments come at a time the government has failed to procure textbooks for basic schools, five years after introducing a new curriculum, while National Service Personnel have also not received their allowances for several months.

The party further alleged that certain “selfish and greedy” persons in the incumbent government shared the money among themselves under the guise of the failed “Agyapa” royalties arrangement, at a time young people under the NABCO program have been sent home without any employment.

The outspoken politician has therefore vowed that the NDC will investigate and retrieve all payments made in the name of the collapsed deal and other similar arrangements when voted in the 2024 General Elections.

ALSO READ: