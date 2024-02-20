The Seventh-day Adventist Church in Ghana says it has accepted the decision by the Electoral Commission (EC) to consider changing the national election date from December 7 to a working day in November starting from 2028.

The Church in January petitioned the Electoral Commission for an amendment to the December 7 elections.

However, after broader consultations, the EC stated that its proposal to move the date for general elections from December 7 to November will not take effect this year.

Communication Spokesperson for the church, Dr. Solace Yawa Asafo in a statement on February 20 thanked EC for the willingness to accommodate this significant adjustment in the future.

“This development is a testament to the spirit of dialogue and mutual respect that characterizes Ghana’s democratic landscape,” the statement read.

The Seventh-day Adventist Church reaffirmed its dedication to productive discussions with all parties involved to foster a democratic environment that respects the varied religious landscape of Ghana.

Full statement below:

READ ALSO: