A report has indicated that, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is significantly ahead of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming December elections.

This was contained in findings from a joint report by Data Insight Group of JOB Group Limited and Chartered Media Consult.

Based on opinions gathered from 294 voters from all regions, the NDC holds a commanding lead.

It predicts that, the primary opposition NDC will secure about 50% of the total votes in the presidential race.

The ruling NPP gathered about 30% votes while the other political affiliations gathered over 10% votes.

However, the parliamentary contest is expected to take an intriguing turn, the combined forces of other parties and independent candidates are likely to secure a significant number of seats.

Also, only about 14.0% of voters are satisfied while about 68.0% are not satisfied with the performance of the current government. This is primarily driven by the large unemployment rate facing many young voters

Other significant concerns of voters include education, law and order, and electricity which touch almost every household. “It is however intriguing hat despite the adverse effect of the pollution of major water sources in addition to agriculture, and healthcare, these three issues are less significant concerns and less priority for most voters,” said Osei Boakye, Managing Consultant of the Chartered Media Consult.

