The Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has stated that if elected as President, he will prioritize accountability to Ghanaians, contrasting his approach with that of his main contender, former President John Mahama, whom he alleges will not be as accountable to the people.

Addressing the NPP International Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday, March 23, 2024, Dr. Bawumia explained that as someone who has not held the presidency before, he would feel more accountable to Ghanaians since he would have the opportunity to seek re-election, unlike Mahama, who is not eligible for another term.

“Apart from my proven track record as Vice President, hard work, credibility, and vision for the future of Ghana, another reason I should be voted for is that I will be more accountable to the people of Ghana than John Mahama,” he asserted.

“As President, I will be more accountable because I will have another opportunity to seek the mandate of the people. Mahama has just one term, and he won’t return to Ghanaians to seek re-election, so he won’t be as accountable,” Dr. Bawumia added.

Regarding the 2024 elections, Dr. Bawumia stressed the need for a leader with credibility and a proven track record to address generational problems and corruption. He highlighted his role as a problem solver and anti-corruption advocate through policies he has championed as Vice President.

“Ghana needs problem solvers, generational thinkers, and people with innovative ideas,” Dr. Bawumia stated.

“I am a problem solver and a generational thinker with innovative ideas. I have a solid track record as Vice-President to prove it,” he added.

Supporting his claims of impactful contributions as Vice President, Dr. Bawumia mentioned several policy initiatives he has led, such as the digital national identity system, the national property address system, mobile money interoperability, and the digitalization of public services, among others, aimed at promoting efficiency and reducing corruption.

Dr. Bawumia also highlighted his commitment to fighting corruption, contrasting it with what he described as a lack of commitment from former President Mahama.

“What policies did former President Mahama initiate to fight corruption as President or Vice President? If you ask him, he cannot name one because he was not committed to fighting corruption,” Dr. Bawumia asserted.

