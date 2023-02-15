Spokesperson to the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has revealed that his boss has interest in becoming the President of Ghana.

According to Dr Gideon Boako, Dr Bawumia believes there is so much to offer to the country although he is not anxious for any personal interest.

“Bawumia is interested to become President of Ghana. Interacting with him, you would realise that he has the best for the country. He is very dedicated to the party and the country. He feels the party has a lot to offer more to the people of Ghana and he also has a lot to offer.

“Right now, he is the mate but when he is given the bus, he will drive us smoothly and that would inspire confidence and hope to the people of Ghana,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Show Tuesday.

To him, personality in these modern times speaks a lot and so he [Bawumia] has that true heart to serve and has more to exhibit.

The ruling party would elect its flagbearer later this year in a keenly contested field consisting of Bawumia, former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen and Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, among others.

Dr Boako has said he believes that Dr Bawumia, having served as the Vice President of the country for six years, is in the right position, as he has more in-depth knowledge about the country’s economy.

“Everything about Bawumia is about innovation and he is the idea type of person. My boss is selfless and not greedy and does not want to get close to anything that will derail the progress of the country,” he said.

